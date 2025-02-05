China to provide assistance in equipping Kyrgyzstan’s hospitals

Kyrgyzstan and China have signed an agreement on the supply of medical equipment for the Osh and presidential hospitals. The document was drawn up as part of bilateral technical and economic assistance. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The corresponding exchange letters were signed on February 5 in Beijing by the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Sydykov and the Director of the International Development Cooperation Agency of the People’s Republic of China Luo Zhaohui.

The project provides for the supply and installation of 14 units of high-tech equipment. It is expected that «the introduction of modern equipment in medical institutions will speed up the diagnostic process, improve the accuracy of medical conclusions, as well as provide quality work of outpatient diagnostic departments, inpatient departments of surgical and therapeutic profile, operating units of these hospitals,» the statement says.

The agreement was signed during the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to China.