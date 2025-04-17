17:11
Health Ministry plans to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygach area

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to relocate major hospitals to Kara-Zhygaach residential area. Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev showed sketches of the ambitious project to journalists.

According to him, the new medical complex is planned to be built on a 106-hectare site in the southeast of Bishkek. Facilities to be relocated include the National Hospital, the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, the National Cardiology Center, the Tuberculosis Center, several maternity hospitals, the Psychiatry and Narcology Center, and other medical institutions.

Currently, many of these hospitals no longer meet international standards and require expensive reconstruction.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic also notes that it is cheaper to build a medical complex, which is impossible to do in the city center due to limited space.

The new location will allow for the construction of modern clinics with a helipad, wide access roads, and an accessible environment. Additionally, the project is expected to reduce traffic congestion in central Bishkek. The vacated land could then be used for parks, schools, and kindergartens.

Some facilities, such as ambulance stations, maternity wards, children’s hospitals, and outpatient clinics, will remain within the city limits.
