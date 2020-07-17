Deputy Director of Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital dies in Osh

Deputy Director of the Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital, Honored Doctor of Kyrgyzstan, Temirkan Zharmatova, died in Osh city. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The cause of her death is complication of coronavirus infection. Temirkan Zharmatova was 64 years old.

Temirkan Zharmatova came to the Interregional Hospital as an intern in 1979, then worked for the Department of Nephrohematology. In 1994, she was appointed the Deputy Director of the hospital.

«During her work activities, Temirkan Dosatovna has climbed the career ladder from a doctor to a deputy director, during which she, as a professional specialist and a successful organizer, made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of the hospital’s status as one of the best specialized medical institutions in the region. With her direct participation and initiative, a number of new departments were opened, including hepatology, which she headed in 2014,» the ministry noted.

Since November 2018, Temirkan Zharmatova has worked as a Deputy Director for Medical Department. In December 2019, she was awarded the title of Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The doctor had two daughters.