COVID-19 patient dies after jumping from window of hospital in Osh

A 65-year-old man jumped from the second floor window of the City Clinical Hospital in Osh city. The Internal Affairs Department of the city informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection and was in intensive care unit.

«The day before, at 22.00, he jumped out of the window of the ward. The patient died at the scene from injuries. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. The fact was registered as a suicide,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

Earlier, a 34-year-old patient with COVID-19 also jumped from the window of the same hospital.