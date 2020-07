A woman died after jumping from the third-floor window of an observation unit building in Osh city. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman after childbirth was under observation at the infectious ward of the Osh City Hospital.

«The woman was 34 years old. She died from injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 11.30 p.m. Circumstances of the accident are being clarified,» the sources said.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital confirmed the information.