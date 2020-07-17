Pneumonia, COVID-19 in Bishkek: Places in intensive care units still not enough

Iskender Shayakhmetov, Head Physician of the Emergency Medicine Center, told 24.kg news agency that the situation in Bishkek has improved a little and the number of calls reduced with the opening of night hospitals in Bishkek.

According to him, 44 calls have been received for a day from patients with symptoms of pneumonia. «The number of calls in general has decreased 1.5-2 times. But there are still not enough places in hospitals, especially in intensive care units. They fill up quickly. For example, the hospital at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy and the Narcology Center are already full. Intensive care unit created at Semetei observation unit unloads, of course, but not much,» Iskender Shayakhmetov noted.

He added that the problem of the shortage of doctors in the ambulance service is still acute. At least 87 of its employees are on sick leave with pneumonia of varying severity.

The number of deaths from pneumonia is increasing daily. Earlier, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov admitted that pneumonia is a consequence of coronavirus.