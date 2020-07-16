Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek

Working hours of night hospitals have been changed in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

They will open an hour earlier and work from 20.00 to 8.00. The working hours of day patient centers have not changed: from 8.00 to 20.00.

The City Hall added that with the support of the Bishkek City Council an additional day patient center will be deployed at the school No. 95 in Dzhal microdistrict. There are 37 beds.

«One more hospital is being prepared for opening in Kara-Zhigach housing estate at the premises of Saltanat restaurant with 50 beds,» the press service added.

In total, there are 13 day patient centers with 908 beds and two night hospitals with 220 beds in the capital. Teams of doctors, nurses, hospital attendants, residents and volunteers are on duty there. The staff and involved specialists are provided with personal protective equipment, food, temporary housing.