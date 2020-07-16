14:27
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: 42 polling stations abroad approved

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has approved formation of 42 polling stations abroad, and two more are under approval. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda.

In accordance with the requirements of the constitutional law on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and deputies of the Parliament, polling stations will be opened on the territory of diplomatic missions, consular offices and representative offices of state bodies at the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in agreement with the accreditation states.

Four offices of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia are opened for the first time in Irkutsk, Surgut, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Yakutsk. Polling stations will be opened in them. Opening of two more polling stations abroad — in Rome and Paris — is pending agreement with the countries of accreditation.

The CEC reminds parties that campaigning will begin on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
