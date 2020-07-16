Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle oxygen concentrators, medicines to Kazakhstan

Three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been detained at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, who tried to smuggle oxygen concentrators and medicines from the country. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The violators were detained at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint.

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were heading for Kazakhstan in three cars.

Four sets of oxygen concentrators, a pulse oximeter and medicines (Ingavirin, Xarelto) were found in the cars during a search.

According to a government decree, export of medicines and medical equipment from the Kyrgyz Republic is temporarily prohibited.

After drawing up the necessary documents, the drivers of vehicles were detained and, along with the cargo, were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.