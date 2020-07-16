14:27
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle oxygen concentrators, medicines to Kazakhstan

Three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been detained at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, who tried to smuggle oxygen concentrators and medicines from the country. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The violators were detained at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint.

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were heading for Kazakhstan in three cars.

Four sets of oxygen concentrators, a pulse oximeter and medicines (Ingavirin, Xarelto) were found in the cars during a search.

According to a government decree, export of medicines and medical equipment from the Kyrgyz Republic is temporarily prohibited.

After drawing up the necessary documents, the drivers of vehicles were detained and, along with the cargo, were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/159668/
views: 120
Print
Related
Smuggling of paracetamol from Kyrgyzstan into Kazakhstan prevented
Kazakhstan mourns victims of coronavirus today
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday
Kazakhstan could return to tough quarantine
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle light bulbs into Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani tries to smuggle air conditioners into Uzbekistan
President Jeenbekov talks over the phone with Nursultan Nazarbayev
Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for coronavirus
EAEU and China to exchange data on transportation of goods
Large-scale smuggling of mink and muskrat pelts into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Popular
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
14:18
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumoni...
14:00
Soros - Kyrgyzstan donates 261 sets of PPE to medical workers
13:43
Political scientists of Kyrgyzstan ask Vladimir Putin for help
13:32
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: 42 polling stations abroad approved
13:03
Change.org petition website blocked in Kyrgyzstan