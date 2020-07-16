Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek

At least 31,486 citizens have turned to day patient centers in Bishkek as of July 15. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

According to it, 23,439 of them have received intravenous infusions and injections, 7,851 — medical consultations, 187 have been hospitalized.

«At least 229 people work at the centers during the day: doctors, nurses, hospital attendants, residents and volunteers. The personnel and involved specialists are provided with personal protective equipment, food, temporary housing,» the City Hall noted.