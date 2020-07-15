11:00
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, expressed condolences to family and friends of Adinai Murzabekova, a 5th year student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, in connection with her untimely death.

«I deeply regretted the sad news of the death of a 5th year student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy Adinai Murzabekova, who worked as a volunteer in one of the temporary hospitals in the capital. The shortage of medical personnel forced us to involve volunteers, including senior students of medical faculties. They, along with their senior comrades, adequately endure all the today’s hardships on their shoulders. Unfortunately, we lost our young specialist, whose whole life was yet to come,» the head of state said.

The President emphasized that Adinai Murzabekova courageously fulfilled her duty, sparing no strength, health, and made an invaluable contribution to preserving the health of people and saving human lives.

«Adinai Murzabekova will forever remain in the memory of her compatriots, classmates, friends, relatives and close friends, everyone who knew her as a hero of this time. I express my deepest condolences to the Adinai’s family and share the bitterness of irreparable loss,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Colleague and friend reported about the death of the student Adinai Murzabekova. He noticed that doctors are working hard and dying at work. The Ministry of Health said that the cause of the girl’s death was community-acquired bilateral pneumonia.
link: https://24.kg/english/159488/
views: 100
Print
Related
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Employee of Parliament’s Office Abdykaiym Omorov dies
First Secretary of Consular Services Department of Kyrgyzstan passes away
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Ex-head of SDMK Chubak azhi Zhalilov dies of pneumonia
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Anti-Corruption Department passes away
Honored power industry specialist of CIS Ermek Sabyrov dies
Body of 14-year-old boy found on pasture in Nooken
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
10:55
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan 74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total
10:42
11 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
At least 91 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
14 July, Tuesday
18:15
Employee of Parliament’s Office Abdykaiym Omorov dies
18:06
18 Kyrgyz medical workers to come from Turkey to help their homeland