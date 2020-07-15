President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, expressed condolences to family and friends of Adinai Murzabekova, a 5th year student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, in connection with her untimely death.

«I deeply regretted the sad news of the death of a 5th year student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy Adinai Murzabekova, who worked as a volunteer in one of the temporary hospitals in the capital. The shortage of medical personnel forced us to involve volunteers, including senior students of medical faculties. They, along with their senior comrades, adequately endure all the today’s hardships on their shoulders. Unfortunately, we lost our young specialist, whose whole life was yet to come,» the head of state said.

The President emphasized that Adinai Murzabekova courageously fulfilled her duty, sparing no strength, health, and made an invaluable contribution to preserving the health of people and saving human lives.

«Adinai Murzabekova will forever remain in the memory of her compatriots, classmates, friends, relatives and close friends, everyone who knew her as a hero of this time. I express my deepest condolences to the Adinai’s family and share the bitterness of irreparable loss,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Colleague and friend reported about the death of the student Adinai Murzabekova. He noticed that doctors are working hard and dying at work. The Ministry of Health said that the cause of the girl’s death was community-acquired bilateral pneumonia.