17:04
USD 89.34
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

Woman in labor dies in Osh city

A woman in labor, 30, died in Osh city. The Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Health, Raisa Asylbasheva, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the woman was admitted to the hospital in extremely serious condition on March 25; she had a heart disease. An emergency caesarean section was performed in the interests of the fetus, and a premature girl weighing 2 kilograms 350 grams was born.

«The woman was in the intensive care unit, all measures and consultations were held, and specialists were invited, taking into account the patient’s condition. Unfortunately, biological death occurred on April 3. The child was in intensive care until April 6, neonatologists tried to bring her out of critical condition. Today the baby was transferred to the neonatal pathology department, her condition is relatively satisfactory, the girl is fed through a tube, and she is gaining weight,» Raisa Asylbasheva said.

An autopsy has been performed and a conclusion is awaited.

Five cases of maternal mortality have been reported in the media since the beginning of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/291042/
views: 134
Print
Related
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region
Death of woman in labor: Director of Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital dismissed
New mother dies in Bishkek maternity hospital No. 2
Two-year-old child dies in children's hospital in Bishkek
Arstan Alai found dead in prison colony No. 31
Body of 13-year-old boy found in pit at Karakol stadium
Childbirth with partner canceled in Kyrgyzstan
17-year-old teenager dies in Internet cafe in Tokmak city
Death of 23-year-old guy in Bosteri: Murder suspects arrested
Death of 23-year-old guy in Bosteri: Interior Minister meets with his relatives
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
8 April, Monday
16:16
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video o...
16:08
Cases of distribution of synthetic drugs become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
15:58
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
15:53
Three highways to appear in Bishkek: Cabinet Chairman checks progress of work
15:37
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships