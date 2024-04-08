Woman in labor dies in Osh city

A woman in labor, 30, died in Osh city. The Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Health, Raisa Asylbasheva, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the woman was admitted to the hospital in extremely serious condition on March 25; she had a heart disease. An emergency caesarean section was performed in the interests of the fetus, and a premature girl weighing 2 kilograms 350 grams was born.

«The woman was in the intensive care unit, all measures and consultations were held, and specialists were invited, taking into account the patient’s condition. Unfortunately, biological death occurred on April 3. The child was in intensive care until April 6, neonatologists tried to bring her out of critical condition. Today the baby was transferred to the neonatal pathology department, her condition is relatively satisfactory, the girl is fed through a tube, and she is gaining weight,» Raisa Asylbasheva said.

An autopsy has been performed and a conclusion is awaited.

Five cases of maternal mortality have been reported in the media since the beginning of the year.