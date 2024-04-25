11:56
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby

A former obstetrician-gynecologist of one of the capital’s clinics was detained in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, she turned out to be 61-year-old A.B. The woman is suspected of selling children.

Recall, a newborn died in Bishkek orphanage. The Prosecutor General’s Office accused the staff of the Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support Center of negligence. A criminal case was also initiated under the article «Negligence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic against the responsible persons of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district and social security employees, who took the baby from the woman and transferred it to the orphanage.

In turn, the director of the Center for Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support told 24.kg news agency that the child was kept by a stranger for four months without medical supervision and the baby was not vaccinated. In addition, it is known that the woman bought the child for $3,400.

«It was established that the suspect and several other people organized the sale of children. A case was opened under the article «Trafficking in Children» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police noted.

The Oktyabrsky District Court placed the health worker in the pre-trial detention center 1. The investigation is ongoing.
