Death of woman in labor: Director of Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital dismissed

The director of Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital was dismissed due to the death of a woman in labor. The press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the deputy director and the chief nurse were also dismissed.

In addition, the head of the maternity ward of the hospital was suspended from her duties until the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

The ministry recalled that on February 12, on the instructions of the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, a commission of the Ministry of Health was established to investigate and clarify the causes of the accident.

Earlier it was reported that a 37-year-old woman in labor, a mother of nine children, died in the hospital. The parliament deputies demanded to bring those responsible to justice.