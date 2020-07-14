Ex-Minister of Youth Aliyasbek Alymkulov diagnosed with pneumonia

The ex-Minister of Youth of Kyrgyzstan Aliyasbek Alymkulov was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Talas region Marat Murataliev told at a briefing.

According to him, the former official was treated in a hospital in Bakai-Ata district.

«Aliyasbek Alymkulov was discharged from the hospital yesterday. Centers were opened in each district. We conduct awareness-raising work among the population, tell about danger of self-medication. There is no hype now, the situation is stable. We will open another day patient center today at Intourist hotel,» Marat Murataliev said.

He added that employees of the Financial police check pharmacies every other day and carry out work to prevent overestimated prices.