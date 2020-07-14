Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators

The health care system of Kyrgyzstan needs 220 mechanical ventilators. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, there are 572 mechanical ventilators in the country now.

«At least 23 devices, 130 BiPAPs (respiratory support devices through a face mask, nose mask or helmet) and 5 devices with constant positive pressure ventilation have been delivered to the republic in the form of humanitarian aid since March. We also held a tender for the supply of 63 medical ventilators,» Ainura Akmatova said.