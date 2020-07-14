16:42
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators

The health care system of Kyrgyzstan needs 220 mechanical ventilators. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, there are 572 mechanical ventilators in the country now.

«At least 23 devices, 130 BiPAPs (respiratory support devices through a face mask, nose mask or helmet) and 5 devices with constant positive pressure ventilation have been delivered to the republic in the form of humanitarian aid since March. We also held a tender for the supply of 63 medical ventilators,» Ainura Akmatova said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159413/
views: 101
Print
Related
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems
Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan
About 2,932 pharmaceutical organizations operate in Kyrgyzstan
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
Most healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan over 30 years old
Health Ministry to create electronic register of patients with mental disorders
Healthcare budget to be reduced in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system does not receive almost 3 billion soms
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Turkey increases quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
16:35
Ex-Minister of Youth Aliyasbek Alymkulov diagnosed with pneumonia Ex-Minister of Youth Aliyasbek Alymkulov diagnosed with...
16:11
Mudflow floods houses and bridge in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
15:50
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
15:38
Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators
13:59
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov contracts coronavirus