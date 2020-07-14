Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov contracts coronavirus

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, contracted coronavirus. He posted on Facebook.

According to the diplomat, he has been ill for the second week, and is currently recovering.

«Eleven days of exhausting fever, sometimes a desperate struggle with this invisible adversary, which my entire immune system fought with. With the permission of the Almighty, recovery has come,» he writes.

Chingiz Aidarbekov noted the solidarity, humanity and mutual concern of the people. «During this difficult period, our team does not stop for a minute, we are striving to help our compatriots, using available modest resources. I’m sorry that help doesn’t always come on time, we are doing our best,» he writes.