MFA Head, ALIPH Foundation discuss prospects for preserving cultural heritage

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Valéry Freland, Executive Director of ALIPH Foundation, in Geneva. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in preserving cultural heritage. The Kyrgyz side’s interest in further expanding the partnership, strengthening expert collaboration, and leveraging international experience in preserving cultural assets was stated.

Particular attention was paid to promoting cultural diversity and strengthening intercultural dialogue, including the World Nomad Games as a unique platform for popularizing traditional heritage.

ALIPH Foundation is an international organization dedicated to the protection of cultural heritage in conflict zones, crises, and regions threatened by destruction.
