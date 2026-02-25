10:17
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister hosts Ramadan dinner for diplomats

During an official visit to Geneva, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev hosted a dinner for heads of diplomatic missions of UN member states on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the ministry’s press service reported.

Kulubaev briefed the guests on the key priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic’s foreign policy, as well as on plans to advance a number of international initiatives.

Special attention was paid to the country’s current role in peacebuilding. The Foreign Minister recalled the peaceful settlement in 2025 of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan’s experience as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, including the promotion of human rights—based approaches to peace and security, will contribute to the country’s constructive engagement on UN multilateral platforms.
link: https://24.kg/english/363451/
views: 159
