Foreign Minister discusses situation in Gulf with his counterpart from Kuwait

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He expressed deep concern over the rising tensions in the Middle East and, on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, expressed sincere solidarity with the fraternal people of Kuwait.

The parties expressed hope for a speedy reduction in tensions in the region, the resumption of diplomatic dialogue, and the adoption of concrete measures to strengthen peace and stability.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also spoke by telephone with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Baku informed about the incident involving the crash of an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle at Nakhchivan Airport.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed concern over the incident and emphasized the importance of adhering to the norms and principles of international law. He conveyed the head of state’s words of support to President Ilham Aliyev.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lejone Mpotjoane.

The parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, focusing on interaction and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Plans for exchanging high-level visits were also discussed. In conclusion, the parties agreed to intensify contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
