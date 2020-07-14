UNDP invites Kyrgyzstanis to participate in competition on Waste Management

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) invites innovators, representatives of the private sector and civil society to participate in eco-competition on Solid Waste Management. Press service of the UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reports.

In Bishkek, 1,000 tons of waste is collected daily, and the country has accumulated more than 100 million tons of waste, which is placed in landfills.

Every year, the population of Bishkek increases, which leads to an increase in the volume of Solid Waste.

«The goal of the eco-contest is to find innovative ideas for Waste Management. We are looking for solutions in the following areas: public awareness campaigns on separate waste collection; waste reduction; increase the percentage of recycling and reuse of materials; support for separate waste collection infrastructure; implementation of new technologies in existing or new enterprises related to processing / sorting / production from recycled materials,» the statement says.

Projects should be implemented from August to November 2020, the winners of the competition will receive from $3,000 to $5,000 for implementation of the project.