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130 companies engaged in waste recycling in Kyrgyzstan — Eco Operator

At least 130 companies are engaged in waste recycling in Kyrgyzstan. Asel Mambetova, Director of the State Enterprise Eco Operator under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, announced on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that the country’s authorities have launched a systematic work in waste management.

According to Mambetova, the decision to introduce a recycling fee was due to the growing volume of waste. Thirty years ago, this problem did not exist, but now waste volumes have increased, and the problem cannot be addressed without appropriate measures.

The director of the state enterprise noted that entrepreneurs are being informed about the risks of environmental damage and the importance of recycling. According to her, of the 24 product groups, approximately 16 are already being recycled, such as sewing waste, cardboard, and paper.
link: https://24.kg/english/370083/
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