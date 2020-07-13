10:13
USD 77.80
EUR 87.84
RUB 1.09
English

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with pneumonia

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Kasymalieva, has been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. The deputy announced on her Facebook page.

According to her, symptoms of COVID-19 appeared 10-12 days ago, she was immediately isolated from the family.

The test for COVID-19 of Aida Kasymalieva was negative. However, computed tomography revealed bilateral pneumonia.

«I have received all the injections under supervision of a doctor and I can say that the most difficult is behind. I can’t say that I have come through the illness easily, but I have checked my lungs on time,» she added.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in the head of the press service of the Parliament Ibraim Nurakun uulu. He has already recovered. Member of Kyrgyzstan faction Beishenaly Nurdinov and the leader of Onuguu-Progress Bakyt Torobaev also got infected with COVID-19. Ekmat Baibakpaev and Tazabek Ikramov also got infected. Pneumonia was detected in Kubanychbek Zhumaliev. Ex-speaker of the Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, died of community-acquired pneumonia.
link: https://24.kg/english/159187/
views: 85
Print
Related
Sputnik Kyrgyzstan employee Mikhail Rogozhin passes away
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.4 million people globally
At least 79 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
At least 102 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
Record number of new coronavirus cases registered over 24 hours globally
300 more oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek
No swimming! Two lakes closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus pandemic
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Monday
09:49
Sputnik Kyrgyzstan employee Mikhail Rogozhin passes away Sputnik Kyrgyzstan employee Mikhail Rogozhin passes awa...
09:45
Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with pneumonia
09:26
426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors
11 July, Saturday
15:38
243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
15:08
Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.6 billion
14:54
Residential house burns down at night in Osh city
14:44
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.4 million people globally
13:47
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked