Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with pneumonia

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Kasymalieva, has been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. The deputy announced on her Facebook page.

According to her, symptoms of COVID-19 appeared 10-12 days ago, she was immediately isolated from the family.

The test for COVID-19 of Aida Kasymalieva was negative. However, computed tomography revealed bilateral pneumonia.

«I have received all the injections under supervision of a doctor and I can say that the most difficult is behind. I can’t say that I have come through the illness easily, but I have checked my lungs on time,» she added.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in the head of the press service of the Parliament Ibraim Nurakun uulu. He has already recovered. Member of Kyrgyzstan faction Beishenaly Nurdinov and the leader of Onuguu-Progress Bakyt Torobaev also got infected with COVID-19. Ekmat Baibakpaev and Tazabek Ikramov also got infected. Pneumonia was detected in Kubanychbek Zhumaliev. Ex-speaker of the Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, died of community-acquired pneumonia.