Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan attacked employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. The diplomatic mission reported.

The Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Moscow began investigative measures.

«The police registered two statements of the embassy employees regarding the fact of inflicting bodily harm during the performance of their official duties. An investigation is underway in relation to the citizen of Kyrgyzstan and a native of the country to bring them to justice,» the Embassy said.

The building of the Embassy will be intensely guarded due to increased number of illegal actions, threats, insults and use of violence against the embassy staff by citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who turn to the agency for inclusion in the list of passengers of charter flights.