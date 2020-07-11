300 more oxygen concentrators delivered to Bishkek

A third batch of mobile oxygen concentrators purchased by the Government of the country has been delivered to Bishkek by a charter flight. Office of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, 300 concentrators and 2,000 pulse oximeters have been brought to Kyrgyzstan. Previously, authorities have purchased 700 devices.

«Mobile oxygen concentrators provide an opportunity to save the lives of patients with serious complications of coronavirus infection. We are doing our best to save as many lives of our fellow citizens as possible,» the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova said.

The equipment will be distributed among medical institutions of the country.