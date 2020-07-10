16:43
SDMK performs sacrifice ritual against global coronavirus pandemic

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) performed a sacrifice ritual with a prayer for the health and well-being of the people. Press service of the muftiyat reported.

The head of the muftiyat read the Koran for those who died from coronavirus infection today at the Imam Sarahsi mosque.

It is noted that for centuries, ancestors had been performing this ritual with a prayer for the well-being, health of the people and recovery of the sick.

«We ask the Almighty to help us easily pass this test. Speedy recovery to the sick, strength to our doctors, leaders of the people — justice and energy!» Maksat azhi Toktomushev wished.

According to the press service, the meat of the bull, which was sacrificed, was distributed among the needy families.
