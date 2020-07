Body of a missing boy was found on a pasture in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The police received information that the boy left for Besh-Teke pasture on June 26 at about 19.00 and went missing.

Local residents found the body of the teenager on July 8.

Rescuers handed over the body of the child to relatives on July 9.