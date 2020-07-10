Kyrgyzstan receives $ 321 million of foreign aid

To date, Kyrgyzstan has received $ 321 million of foreign aid. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, told at a briefing.

In total, $ 627 million have been agreed with donors, including $ 305 million is expected to be received in the near future.

«First, negotiations are held, the amount is preliminary agreed upon, donors must make an appropriate decision. For their part, the Kyrgyz government must sign an agreement to ratify and approve it according to the law, only then the funds are transferred,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He noted that 26 percent of the agreed funds, or almost $ 166 million, are grants. The remaining $ 461 million were agreed as soft loans with the rates ranging from 0.7 to 1.5 percent.

«At least $ 173 million of the received money have already been spent, and $ 148 million are on the accounts of the Central Treasury at the National Bank. These resources have not yet been spent,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.