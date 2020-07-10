13:40
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan receives $ 321 million of foreign aid

To date, Kyrgyzstan has received $ 321 million of foreign aid. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, told at a briefing.

In total, $ 627 million have been agreed with donors, including $ 305 million is expected to be received in the near future.

«First, negotiations are held, the amount is preliminary agreed upon, donors must make an appropriate decision. For their part, the Kyrgyz government must sign an agreement to ratify and approve it according to the law, only then the funds are transferred,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He noted that 26 percent of the agreed funds, or almost $ 166 million, are grants. The remaining $ 461 million were agreed as soft loans with the rates ranging from 0.7 to 1.5 percent.

«At least $ 173 million of the received money have already been spent, and $ 148 million are on the accounts of the Central Treasury at the National Bank. These resources have not yet been spent,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/159014/
views: 47
Print
Related
Medical workers from Naryn leave for Bishkek to provide assistance
Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan: All external assistance is strictly controlled
Kyrgyzstan spends more than half of IMF and ADB loans on salaries
Arab Foundation donates 200 laptops to schools in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP renders assistance to Kyrgyzstan of $ 500,000 during COVID-19 pandemic
10 children's organizations receive 100,000 soms each in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy equips Dzheti-Oguz hospital with new X-ray machines
Kyrgyzstan expects to receive $ 462 million from international donors
$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Agreement on assistance from International Development Association approved
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
10 July, Friday
13:38
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned for questioning Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly summoned...
13:34
Body of 14-year-old boy found on pasture in Nooken
13:28
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 321 million of foreign aid
12:48
Three people killed, three injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
12:27
Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of medical products abroad