Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Jalal-Abad contracts COVID-19

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Jalal-Abad region, Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov, tested positive for coronavirus. He confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he was tested on July 1 and the doctors advised him to isolate himself.

«The result of the analysis is positive. I have mild form of the disease. As for the symptoms, I had a slight fever only. I feel good now. If the second test is negative, I’ll go to work on Monday,» Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov told.

According to him, the majority of the people in the region have a mild form of the virus.

«The situation is under control. There are free beds in hospitals, observation units. Day patient facilities have been prepared. We provide hospitals with oxygen concentrators. New cases of the infection are detected every day. But thanks God, many have a mild form and therefore they undergo treatment at home,» Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov told.
