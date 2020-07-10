COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Talas region quarantined for two weeks

Entrance to Talas region of Kyrgyzstan is temporarily prohibited. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Marat Murataliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such measures have been taken as part of the prevention of coronavirus disease.

«The doctors asked us to suspend interregional transport communication for two weeks, the proposal was approved at a meeting of the headquarters. Vegetable markets continue working, but with strict observance of sanitary rules. In addition, drivers of heavy vehicles that move in transit to Kazakhstan are prohibited from staying in the region,» Marat Murataliev told.

Entry is permitted only to those with local registration. We also suspended work of livestock markets, mosques, and sports events are prohibited. Marat Murataliev

«People play football at night, wash with cold water in a river, and then they get pneumonia. In general, the situation is controlled. There are day patient centers in all villages. Currently, 100 out of 195 people with pneumonia have recovered. At least 13 people continue treatment for coronavirus. There is no panic, imams and police officers are conducting explanatory work among the population,» the official told.