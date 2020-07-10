10:37
Friday prayers in mosques repeatedly banned in Kyrgyzstan

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) repeatedly forbade Friday prayers in mosques. Press service of the muftyat reported.

In connection with the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the SDMK decided to suspend the Friday prayers.

«Mosques will be open, but parishioners must strictly adhere to sanitary rules. Instead of Friday prayers, it is proposed to read the midday prayer independently,» the SDMK notes.

The muftiyat once again reminds that it is forbidden to gather many people for funerals and funeral receptions.
