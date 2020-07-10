At least 178 mobile teams work in Kyrgyzstan

At least 178 mobile teams work all over Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, 40 out of 178 mobile teams work in Bishkek, in Chui region — 32, in Osh city — 3, in Osh region — 31, in Jalal-Abad region — 34, in Batken region — 9, in Naryn region — 12, in Issyk-Kul region — 8, in Talas region — 9.

According to the City Hall, the mobile teams were created to monitor the health of citizens.

The teams consisting of a doctor, epidemiologist and a laboratory assistant come home and advise on the spot.

A hotline 118 for self-diagnosis of coronavirus infection has been operating since April 6. It provides primary medical advice to citizens around the clock.

In cases of a threat of infection, mobile medical teams quickly go to the site and do an express testing at home. All services are free.

To date, coronavirus has been detected in 8,847 people all over the country.