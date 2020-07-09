Mayor of Kara-Balta city gives his official car to doctors

The Mayor of Kara-Balta city, Daniyar Shabdanov, and the Chairman of Kara-Balta City Council, Almaz Aalyev, have handed over their official vehicles to doctors. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The cars were handed over to the Combined Territorial Hospital and the Combined Family Medicine Center of Zhaiyl district for the period of coronavirus pandemic. In addition, 5 million soms were allocated from the city budget for the purchase of a ventilator, an oxygen concentrator, fuel and lubricants for an ambulance.

«At the beginning of the week, the directors of the Combined Territorial Hospital and the Combined Family Medicine Center asked the City Hall to provide assistance in acquiring medical devices, fuel and lubricants for the ambulance crew. The Mayor Daniyar Shabdanov appealed to the City Council for allocation of the necessary amount from the budget for the needs of doctors. Chairman of the Kara-Balta City Council Almaz Aalyev convened an extraordinary session, where deputies unanimously supported the issue. The necessary equipment will be purchased within two weeks,» the City Hall said.