Issyk-Kul district closes for 10-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 threat

A 10-day self-isolation campaign will be held in Issyk-Kul district of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The main goal of the self-isolation is to prevent the spread of coronavirus and stabilize the situation in the region.

Its residents will not travel outside the region, district and villages during this period. Locals arriving from other regions, districts, and cities will be registered; they are advised to stay in home quarantine.

The tourist zone in Issyk-Kul region will not be closed yet, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region told 24.kg news agency. Earlier, local residents raised the issue of temporary ban of entry into the region. However, the proposal did not find support.

Reception of tourists is carried out in the manner adopted on June 1.

Issyk-Kul district of Kyrgyzstan has 30 villages, including Bosteri, Kara-Oi (Dolinka), Sary-Oi, Chok-Tal, Tamchi, Grigoryevka, Semenovka and others. Its administrative center is Cholpon-Ata city.
