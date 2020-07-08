Nine day patient facilities work in Bishkek as of today

There are nine day patient facilities in Bishkek as of today. The Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, consultation, purchase of medicines and intravenous infusions at these centers take about one hour. The risk of infection reduces when wearing a good face mask and gloves.

The highest number of such facilities has been deployed in Leninsky district of Bishkek. The mayor of the capital explained this by the highest number of coronavirus cases registered exactly in the district.