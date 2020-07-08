Aziz Surakmatov calls on everyone to observe tough self-isolation regime

«We all must observe a tough self-isolation regime until improvement of the situation or invention of a vaccine against coronavirus,» the Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, said at a briefing today.

According to him, people should not go outside without good reason. It is better not to travel around the city, not to communicate with relatives and friends.

«Self-isolation of the elderly and people with chronic diseases is extremely important now, they need special care and a regime of self-isolation. Do not let children out of the house, be patient. Yes, they all want to walk and play in the yard. But by letting the child go outside, you endanger their health and life,» Aziz Surakmatov stressed.

However, he noted that over the past months of the fight against coronavirus, the country has gone through several stages of restrictions. Everyone had to give up their usual way of life, many people interrupted their work and business.