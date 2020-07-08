COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 62 more medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 23 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 16, in Osh city — 9, in Osh region — 1, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 6, in Batken region — 3.

At least seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 1,287. At least 522 of them have been discharged from hospitals.