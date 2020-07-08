12:50
USD 77.69
EUR 87.52
RUB 1.08
English

COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 62 more medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, 23 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 16, in Osh city — 9, in Osh region — 1, in Naryn region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 6, in Batken region — 3.

At least seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 1,287. At least 522 of them have been discharged from hospitals.
link: https://24.kg/english/158716/
views: 114
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total
At least 67 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID antibody tests appear in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals
Ex-Vice President of Manas International Airport passes away
Ten employees of CEC of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
8 July, Wednesday
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 millio...
11:47
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:30
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total