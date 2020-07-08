COVID antibody tests appear in Bishkek

Bishkek finally received tests for detection of antibodies to coronavirus infection. Bonetsky Laboratory network informed 24.kg news agency.

The specialists begin the testing today, on July 8, in two forms: coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 antibodies IgG and coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 antibodies IgM.

Testing will be carried out only in Bishkek so far, later it will be organized throughout the country.

Registration is available to all residents based on doctor’s referral. If you do not have a referral, then you can also contact the laboratory and take the test to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

It is important to remember that the two most important indicators in the test are IgG (immunoglobulins G) and IgM (immunoglobulins M). The stages and forms of the disease are determined and the recovery process is monitored on them.

IgM are the first antibodies that the body produces when a virus enters it. IgM is produced during the acute stage of the disease, within 3-5 days from the time of infection. IgM antibodies can be found and detected in human blood within three months after the penetration of the virus. Then they are not found in the blood.

IgG are antibodies that are produced within 3-4 weeks from the moment of infection and are present in the blood for a long time, protecting the body from the virus. If IgM antibodies live in human blood for several months, then IgG antibodies to some viruses can last a lifetime, even when the infection itself has long been defeated.

It is IgG and IgM ratio that gives doctor the opportunity to assess a person’s condition, make a diagnosis and develop a treatment strategy.