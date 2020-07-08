11:19
At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Belarus

At least 182 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Belarus. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The flight was operated by Avia Traffic Company on the route Minsk — Bishkek.

«The list of passengers was compiled by the Embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic in Belarus and Ukraine together with Kyrgyzstan’s overseas agencies in European countries. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived by the flight, including students from Belarus, Ukraine, Austria, Hungary, Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Serbia, Italy, Spain, Romania, the Netherlands, Poland, France and Switzerland,» the ministry said.
