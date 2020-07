More than 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to the country from foreign countries since the outbreak of COVID-19. The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlan Niyazaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, all Embassies, Consulates General and other institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic that work around the clock are involved in the process.

«Diasporas, associations of compatriots and ordinary citizens provide great help and support,» he said.

The official noted that return of citizens from the UAE, Istanbul, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Minsk is expected in the near future.