The former vice president of Manas International Airport OJSC Dair Tokobaev passed away. He had pneumonia. His relatives told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Dair Tokobaev had spent about a week in intensive care unit in serious condition.

He was 34 years old.

Dair Tokobaev was a Deputy Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, Vice President of Investment Development and International Cooperation at Manas Airport. He advised political parties in elections.