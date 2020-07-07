Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishkek

Patrol police officers detained a murder suspect in Bishkek. Press service of the department reported.

The police received a call on July 6 at about 9.20 that a father had beaten his daughter in one of the microdistricts and she was dead.

«Inspectors found out at the scene that a 15-year-old girl died. Her 49-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of murder. The fact was registered under the Article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.