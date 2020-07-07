15:31
7,000 places for observation prepared at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan

About 7,000 places for observation have been prepared at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

At least 1,700 beds are placed at 30 professional lyceums for people under observation. About 1,365 patients were discharged home after observation. Some 218 people are currently undergoing treatment.

Hospitals for patients with pneumonia with 270 beds have been opened at secondary school No. 2, boarding school No. 1 and the boarding school for the visually impaired people.

A number of universities’ medical clinics also admit patients with COVID-19.
