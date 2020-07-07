13:59
Field hospital deployed at former Gansi airbase in Kyrgyzstan

A field hospital consisting of three departments has been deployed at former Gansi airbase. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 10 doctors and paramedics work there. There are three departments — an operating room, a care room and a storage room, each of which can be deployed in 10 minutes. The field hospital can operate autonomously for up to 10 days. Two people could be operated on in the operating room at the same time.
