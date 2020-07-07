About 200 additional places deployed at day patient facilities in Bishkek

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has deployed additional 200 beds at day patient facilities in Bishkek. Press service of the ministry reported.

Additional places were created at the following facilities:

Pervomaisky district, Lumumba Street, school No. 83 — 50 beds;

Sverdlovsky district, Dordoi-13 Street, 487/4, school no. 94 — 50 beds;

Leninsky district, Zhaiyl Baatyr Street, 56, Gazprom sports and recreation center — 50 beds;

Oktyabrsky district, Ankara Street, 15, Seitek school — 50 beds.

Over 40 rescuers from the Bishkek Department of Emergency Situations Ministry, one emergency and rescue vehicle, three trucks of the Civil Protection Service of the city are involved in the work.