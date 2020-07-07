Activists of Ton district raise 50,000 soms for local hospital

Local activists of Ton district organized a charity campaign to buy oxygen concentrators for a local hospital. A civil activist Meerbek Erdoolatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 50,000 soms have been raised. The money will be handed over to the Ton Territorial Hospital for purchase of oxygen concentrators and other necessary means. «The situation in Chui region and Bishkek is extremely difficult. The same can happen to us tomorrow, therefore, in order to prevent this, we purchase everything necessary for the hospital. Even pensioners were among those who donated their money for the devices,» Meerbek Erdoolatov told.

In addition, the activists form a headquarters in the Ton district, where they will have their own mobile brigade. «We are looking for doctors. Local businessmen expressed a desire to convert their cafes and hotels into observation units,» the civil activist said.