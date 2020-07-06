15:08
Main part of purchased oxygen concentrators remains in Bishkek

Main part of the purchased oxygen concentrators will remain in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told.

According to him, Dordoi market entrepreneurs have raised money and purchased 29 oxygen concentrators. They were delivered from Russia. At least 13 concentrators of them were sent to Osh, and 16 were delivered to Gansi airbase on Saturday night.

«The government has purchased 500 oxygen concentrators from China. Other 50 came from Turkey. About 100 concentrators of them were sent to Osh and Osh region, 50 — to hospitals in Chui region, and 400 remained in Bishkek because there are more severe cases,» Madamin Karataev said.

In total, 7,691 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 2,843 people have recovered.
