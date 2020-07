Four more people have died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told.

According to him, a 73-year-old man died in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, a 53-year-old man died in the Osh City Clinical Hospital, 86-year-old man — in Tokmak Territorial Hospital, and a 41-year-old man — in Issyk-Ata Territorial Hospital.

In total, according to official data, 92 people have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan.