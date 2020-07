Wife of the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov, Zhanara Turdakunova, died of bilateral pneumonia. Friends of the family told 24.kg news agency.

The woman had spent five days in intensive care unit at the National Hospital.

There is a lack of places in Bishkek’s hospitals. Because of this, people cannot get the help they need on time. The numerous departments that businessmen are opening in their hotels are not designed for professional and high-quality medical care.