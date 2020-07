A day patient medical facility with 100 beds will be opened today in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The facility is being opened at Gazprom sports hall in Kulatov microdistrict. Patients with mild and moderate form of the disease will receive treatment there. In addition, an instruction was given to organize 500 beds for the treatment of people with pneumonia and coronavirus infection.